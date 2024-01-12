Peter Obi Mourns Victims Of Osun Filling Station Explosion, Rivers, Anambra Boat Mishaps

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has reacted to the news of a recent filing station explosion that resulted in the death of many students in Osun state.

Naija News reports that the former Anambra governor also mourned those who lost their lives in the recent Anambra and Rivers boat mishap.

Mourning the victims in a statement made available on his official X account, Obi charged relevant agencies to ensure that all their operations meet the required safety standards for the good of the people.

The statement by Obi on Friday read, “The reports of an explosion that occurred at a petrol station in Ile Ife, Osun state which caused different degrees of injury to at least 26 students of Obafemi Awolowo University, saddens my heart incredibly. My heart goes out to the affected students and the Institution as I pray to God to grant them perfect healing of mind and body.

“In a related development, l also commiserate with the families who lost their loved ones to the recent boat mishaps that occurred in Rivers and Anambra States. About 28 lives were reportedly lost to both accidents.

“These deeply troubling news of the loss of lives and serious injuries to our brothers, sisters, and children need to be addressed, to forestall future occurrences.

“The life of every Nigerian must be jealously guarded and protected by ensuring that the highest safety standards are observed in public spaces and transportation in every aspect and space of our national life. Considering the recurrent nature of these tragic incidents, I sincerely urge the relevant agencies to ensure that all their operations meet the required safety standards for the good of the people. May such painful incidents never befall us again. I commiserate with the bereaved families and pray for eternal rest for the dead and quick recovery for the injured.”