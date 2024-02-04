Anambra Rerun: PDP Wins Federal Constituency Seat

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Atigwe Simon has been proclaimed the winner of the rerun election for the Udenu/Igbo-Eze North Federal Constituency of Enugu State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija News reports that the controversial poll’s results were announced by the INEC returning officer Prof. Nwachukwu J. Obiaku of Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka.

The election was marred by missing result sheets. Because of the development, there was no election in as many units.

Obiaku announced the election results at an undisclosed location. In a video that was made available to journalists on Sunday, he claimed that the PDP candidate received 23,863 votes, defeating Hon. Dennis Agbo of the Labour Party, who he said received 23,226 votes overall.

He said, “I, Prof Nwachukwu J. Obiaku hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the 2024 Igbo-Eze North/Udenu rerun election held on February 3, 2024. Two, the election was contested free and the candidates received the following votes – Obiora Dennis Obetta of ADC scored 129 votes; A.J Obiagere scored 1,812 votes;

“Elochukwu Hygineus of APGA scored 304 votes; Ngwoke Edwin of APP scored 114 votes, Dennis Nnamdi Agbo of LP scored 23,226 votes; Eke George Ude of NNPP scored 261 votes, Atigwe Simon Chukwuemeka of PDP scored 23,863 votes; Ekwereme Anthony Amechi of SDP scored 40 votes; Ugwuodo Kingsley Chukwuma of ZLP scored 142 votes.

“Atigwe Simon Chukwuemeka of PDP, having certified of the requirement of the law, is hereby declared as the winner, and he is returned elected.”

Recall that voters protested the election after the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Chukwuemeka Chukwu, replaced the original result sheets intended for the conduct of the by-elections.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of Labour Party members in the state demonstrated along Robinson Street in Uwani, Enugu, asking that the result sheets for the Enugu South Urban state constituency be supplied before the voting began.