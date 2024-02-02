By-Election: Restriction Of Movement Applicable To Only Election Areas – Lagos Police

Spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin has cleared that movement restriction during the by-election scheduled in the state for Saturday is only applicable to election area.

Making this clarification in the wake of the movement restriction directive issued by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun ahead of the by-election and run-offs scheduled to be held this weekend, Hundeyin revealed that movement restriction will only be observed in Surulere Federal Constituency of Lagos.

“CLARIFICATION: In the forthcoming bye-election in Lagos State, restriction of movement is applicable only in the election area, Surulere Federal Constituency I. There is no restriction of movement in other parts of the state,” Hundeyin wrote in a post on his official X account.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State has received the sensitive materials required for the Surulere Federal Constituency I by-election scheduled for Saturday, February 3rd.

These materials were collected from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) today, Naija News reports.

Confirming the development during a press conference, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Ayobami Salami, emphasized that the Commission is fully prepared for the upcoming election.

“We have taken delivery of the sensitive materials today. We are in the last phase of the process of the by-election.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have taken the ballot papers and the results sheet for Saturday by-election. It is clear to everyone that we are ready for the election,” Salami said.