Lagos INEC Takes Delivery Of Sensitive Materials Ahead Of Surulere By-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State has received the sensitive materials required for the Surulere Federal Constituency I by-election scheduled for Saturday, February 3rd.

These materials were collected from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) today, Naija News reports.

Confirming the development during a press conference, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Ayobami Salami, emphasized that the Commission is fully prepared for the upcoming election.

“We have taken delivery of the sensitive materials today. We are in the last phase of the process of the by-election.

“We have taken the ballot papers and the results sheet for Saturday by-election. It is clear to everyone that we are ready for the election,” Salami said.

The exercise for transparency was witnessed by representatives of political parties and security agencies, as per his statement.

Furthermore, Salami ensured that the sensitive materials remained secure and undamaged.

Salami emphasized INEC’s readiness to ensure the upcoming elections on Saturday are conducted in a free, fair, and credible manner, while also requesting the cooperation and support of stakeholders.

He also mentioned that the distribution of materials to the six wards and 258 polling units within the Surulere Federal Constituency I would commence on Friday, starting from the state headquarters.

Naija News understands that there will be a total of 12 candidates from various political parties competing in the upcoming election on February 3.

The reason for this election is the vacancy created by the resignation of the previous occupant, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Recall that after his victory during the 2023 general election, President Bola Tinubu appointed Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff.