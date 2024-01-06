Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 6th January, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 6th, January 2023.

The home of the district head of Bokkos town in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State, Michal Monday Adanchi, was set on fire by protesting women on Friday afternoon.

A local source told Daily Trust that the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Naija News reports that the source added that the traditional ruler’s home and administrative office were set on fire by the ladies after some community members were arrested for their suspected roles in the recent massacre in the area.

“The incident began at the police station where they expressed their anger over the arrest of some members of the community. After leaving the police station, they proceeded to the house of the traditional ruler, protesting that he was a sellout. A few minutes after reaching the house, they set it ablaze,” the source said.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it does not have evidence to support its charges of fraud, bribery and conspiracy against the former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke.

In its response to the no-case submission filed by Adoke, who was listed as the first defendant in the charges all related to the OPL 245 transaction of 2011, the EFCC told the FCT High Court that it would not oppose the application.

The anti-graft body also said it would not oppose the no-case applications by the other defendants, Aliyu Abubakar, Rasky Gbinigie (Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd’s company secretary), Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd, Nigeria Agip Exploration Ltd, Shell Ultra Deep Nigeria Ltd, and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo), over some of the charges.

However, the EFCC said Gbinigie has a case to answer over the alleged forgery of company documents to remove the name of Mohammed Abacha as a director of Malabu Oil & Gas.

The remains of the late former Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), have arrived in Nigeria from Germany.

Naija News reports that the plane conveying the body of the late governor arrived at about 3:39 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The late Governor’s remains, which was brought into the country from Germany, where he passed away, was received by his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, his children, and siblings led by Prof. Wole Akeredolu.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbi Talabi; and representative of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke also joined in receiving the body.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has rejected the request of a former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, to postpone her interrogation for three weeks.

Naija News reports that the minister, who cited health challenges, approached the anti-graft agency through her counsel requested that the deadline be extended by three weeks.

However, the EFCC stated that Umar-Farouq must appear at its Abuja headquarters before its team within three days for interrogation.

A source told The PUNCH: “In her letter, she asked the EFCC to give her three weeks to attend to her health before honouring the commission’s investigation. The letter was delivered by her counsel on Wednesday.

“But the EFCC said it cannot delay the investigation for three weeks. It has given the ex-minister three days to appear or risk being declared wanted.”

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday passed a total of N2,267,976,120,869 as the 2024 budget size of the State at a plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

This was made known in a statement to Naija News by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele.

The budget representing 58 percent Capital Expenditure and 42 percent Recurrent Expenditure was approved following a unanimous voice vote by all the lawmakers present at the sitting.

“A bill for a law to authorise the issuance and appropriation of N952,430,566,998 from the Consolidated Revenue Fund for Recurrent Expenditure and N1,315,545,553,871 from Development Fund for Capital Expenditure thereby totaling a budget size of N2,267,976,120,869 for the year ending 31st December, 2024 be passed into law,” the Speaker had raised on the floor as the budget report was read a third time.

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of some suspects in connection with the killings in Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of the State on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2023.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Alfred Alabo, made the known to Leadership in Jos, the state capital, on Thursday night.

However, the Police spokesperson did not give details of the arrest, saying he would issue a formal statement concerning the arrest this Friday.

Naija News recalls that the attack on the two local councils, which left over 200 persons dead, thousands displaced, and several houses burnt, began on Christmas Eve and persisted throughout Christmas Day.

The Surulere Federal Constituency I bye-election notice has been officially published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State.

The INEC Public Affairs Officer in Lagos State, Adenike Oriowo, who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday, said the notice had been displayed at the commission’s headquarters in Sabo-Yaba for public viewing since Thursday.

According to her, the notice had also been posted at the INEC Surulere Local Government Area Office, adding that the electoral commission had already commenced the implementation of activities and the timetable for the upcoming elections.

Oriowo emphasized that INEC’s preparations were in full swing to ensure strict compliance with the relevant laws and guidelines governing the poll.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu is concerned with the recent hike in the price of drugs and the recent scarcity of essential medicine in the country.

Speaking with reporters after the official commissioning of a new clinical complex at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebutte Metta, Lagos, the minister revealed that the president was having sleepless nights over the current situation detailing that the high cost of drugs and the exit of some multinational pharmaceutical companies from Nigeria were key issues the president was working tirelessly to address.

Recall that multinational British pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, GlaxoSmithKline made the announcement that it was leaving Nigeria in August of 2023.

In the aftermath of GSK’s exit, prices of medicine produced by the company went up as their products became scarce.

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, decorated the Commander Guards Brigade, Adebisi Onasanya, with his new rank.

Naija News reports Onasanya was recently promoted from a Colonel to a Brigadier General.

Similarly, the President also decorated his Chief Personal Security Officer, Usman Shugaba, who has now been promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of

Police.

Both decorations took place at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, celebrated the ingenuity, creativity, and immense artistic talents of Nigeria’s thriving entertainment industry.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu congratulated popular movie producer and actress, Funke Akindele on her record-setting film, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ and commended the ace thespian for her contributions to the growth of the industry.

The President also extolled the excellence of the Nigerian creative industry, acknowledging its pivotal place as a medium not only for artistic expression but also a source of enormous soft power and viable export.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.