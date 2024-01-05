Tinubu Decorates Commander Guards Brigade, Chief Personal Security Officer With New Ranks (Photos)

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, decorated the Commander Guards Brigade, Adebisi Onasanya, with his new rank.

Naija News reports Onasanya was recently promoted from a Colonel to a Brigadier General.

Similarly, the President also decorated his Chief Personal Security Officer, Usman Shugaba, who has now been promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of

Police.

Both decorations took place at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Earlier on Friday, President Bola Tinubu had decorated the Commander Presidential Air Fleet, O. Oyesola with his new rank.

Naija News reports that Oyesola was recently promoted from the Air Commodore rank to the Air Vice Marshall rank.

The decoration took place at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Nigerian Army Promotes 122 Brigadier Generals, Colonels

The Nigerian Army Council has endorsed advancing 47 Brigadier Generals to the esteemed position of Major General.

Additionally, 75 Colonels have been elevated to the rank of Brigadier General.

The one hundred and twenty-two personnel promoted were confirmed in a statement released on Thursday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Naija News reports.

In his remark, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, congratulated the recently promoted senior officers and their families.

Furthermore, he urged them to intensify their endeavours to validate their promotion and their trust.