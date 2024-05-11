FAAN Shuts Lagos Airport Runway As Aircraft Skids Runway

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has shut Lagos airport runway after XEJET Airlines skidded off the runway and landed in the grass at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, on Saturday.

The airplane with registration 5N-BZZ with 52 passengers on board departed Abuja and landed in Lagos at 11.29 am.

All passengers were safely evacuated through a controlled disembarkation.

The temporary closure of the runway by FAAN limits the airport to one single runway which is expected to lead to aircraft delays and landing.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, Bimbo Olajide, confirmed that an aircraft belonging to Xejet Airlines skidded off the runway of the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport on Saturday.

She stated that a team had been deployed to the site of the incident.

NSIB spokesperson told Punch, “Our teams are there and on top of the matter. But whether or not the runway will be reopened today, i cannot immediately answer questions on that.”

The decision comes barely 16 days after Dana Air was shut down by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authorities.

Naija News recalls that Dana MD-82 aircraft, last month was involved in a skidding off of the runway, necessitating the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to order the suspension of the carrier for a comprehensive auditing.