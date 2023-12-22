Full List: Nigerian Army Promotes 122 Brigadier Generals, Colonels

The Nigerian Army Council has endorsed advancing 47 Brigadier Generals to the esteemed position of Major General.

Additionally, 75 Colonels have been elevated to the rank of Brigadier General.

The one hundred and twenty-two personnel promoted were confirmed in a statement released on Thursday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Naija News reports.

Those promoted to the rank of Major General include Brigadier General WB Etuk, who serves as the Commandant of the Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management, as well as Brigadier General JE Osifo, who holds the position of Commandant at the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration.

Also promoted are Brigadier General WM Dangana, Commander Sector 3 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Brig Gen TB Ugiagbe, Acting Chief of Military Intelligence, Brig Gen ASM Wase, Deputy Director General Land Forces Stimulation Centre, Nigeria Operations, Brig Gen MA Abdullahi, Commandant Depot, Nigerian Army, Brig Gen BI Alaya, Commander, Command Engineering Depot, Brig Gen AO Oyelade, Director Personnel Planning, Army Headquarters, Department of personnel Management, Brig Gen OO Arogundade, Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Electrical, among others.

Officers promoted from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier General are Col Nwakonobi, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 3 Brigade; Col MC Akin Ojo, Commander 41 Engineer Brigade; Col BM Madaki, Deputy Director, Army Headquarters, Operations Monitoring Team; Col MO Edide, Director, Staff Army War College Nigeria, Col KE Inyang, Commander 76 ST Brigade, Col OO Nafiu, Chief of Staff, Office of the Chief of Army Staff, among others.

In his remark, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, congratulated the recently promoted senior officers and their families.

Furthermore, he urged them to intensify their endeavours to validate their promotion and their trust.