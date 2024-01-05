Tinubu Decorates Commander Of Presidential Air Fleet With New Rank (Photo)

President Bola Tinubu on Friday decorated the Commander Presidential Air Fleet, O. Oyesola with his new rank.

Naija News reports that Oyesola was recently promoted from the Air Commodore rank to the Air Vice Marshall rank.

The decoration took place at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Nigeria Air Force Gets 45 More Aircraft To Fight Terrorists

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, has revealed that the Nigeria Air Force has received an additional 45 aircraft, helicopters, and other platforms from the Federal Government in the past six months.

Naija News understands that the aircraft are meant to help the NAF in their operations against bandits and terrorist groups across the country.

During his visit to the North-Western region, Abubakar celebrated Christmas with the frontline troops of Air Component Operation Hadarin Daji and 213 Forward Operating Base, where he expressed his gratitude for the military aircraft, which include four-diamond, 62 multipurpose aircraft, two T129 attack helicopters, and one Beechcraft 360 aircraft.

Furthermore, he mentioned the upcoming acquisitions, such as 2 Kasa 295 medium airlift surveillance aircraft, 12 AH10 Attack helicopters, and 24 M346 attack aircraft.

Abubakar emphasized that these acquisitions reflect the Federal Government’s strong commitment to equipping the Nigerian Air Force for effective training and addressing the nation’s security challenges.

Story continues below advertisement

He also acknowledged the troops’ recent efforts in the region and paid tribute to the fallen heroes who have made ultimate sacrifices in defence of the country, assuring that their contributions will never be forgotten.