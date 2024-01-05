Plateau Massacre: Women Burn Down Bokkos Traditional Ruler’s House

The home of the district head of Bokkos town in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State, Michal Monday Adanchi, was set on fire by protesting women on Friday afternoon.

A local source told DailyTrust that the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Naija News reports that the source added that the traditional ruler’s home and administrative office were set on fire by the ladies after some community members were arrested for their suspected roles in the recent massacre in the area.

“The incident began at the police station where they expressed their anger over the arrest of some members of the community. After leaving the police station, they proceeded to the house of the traditional ruler, protesting that he was a sellout. A few minutes after reaching the house, they set it ablaze,” the source said.

According to reports, soldiers had arrived the area and dispersed the protesting women.

The spokesman for the state police command, Alabo Alfred, said he would call the DPO to find out the current situation in the local government.

On Thursday, the state police command disclosed that it arrested eight people in connection with the recent attacks in Bokkos and Barikin Ladi local government area.

Naija News had earlier reported that assailants attacked 23 villages on Christmas Eve, killing over 150 people and destroying hundreds of houses.