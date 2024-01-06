Is His Head Fixed Now? – Former Super Eagles Star, Osaze Knocks Daddy Freeze

Former Super Eagles striker, Osaze Odemwingie has questioned the state of mind of popular media personality, Daddy Freeze.

Speaking via Tiktok, the former footballer said that Daddy Freeze had problems in 2020.

Odemwingie had shared a video of himself thanking God for his growth and a follower commented saying he has a striking resemblance to Daddy Freeze.

“Why you come resemble Daddy Freeze, but that can’t stop me from loving you’’ the follower wrote.

Taking to the comment section, Osaze replied; ‘’That guy had problems in 2020. Hope his head is fixed now.’’

Daddy Freeze, on the other hand, seemed displeased by Odemwingie’s statement and indicated that he would respond to him soon.

‘’Haaaa OSAZE don buy my market o,’’ he wrote on the comment section of a blog post.

Daddy Freeze Reacts As Pastor Paul Adefarasin Is Accused Of Smashing Window Of Danfo Driver And Injuring Passengers

Meanwhile, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to the accusation levelled against the founder of House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin.

Naija News reports that there has been outrage online after multiple eyewitnesses called out the clergyman for attacking a danfo driver and its passengers after his G-Wagon SUV was bashed by the commercial vehicle along the Lekki Phase 1 expressway.

Adefarasin was alleged to have jumped down from his car and smashed the windows of the Danfo driver which shattered glass all over and left many passengers injured and bleeding.

Amidst the reactions online, Daddy Freeze, via his Instagram page, noted that many Nigerians would have acted the same way if faced with a similar situation.

He wrote: “In as much as the Pastor did not behave right, why are they making the bus driver look like a v!ctim? Do you see the way those guys drive??? Did he b@sh the pastor’s car or not? I don’t agree with most of Adefarasin’s doctrines but 90 percent of us in his shoes would have done the same thing. ~FRZ”

Story continues below advertisement

Also reacting to the situation, media personality cum actor, Uti Nwachukwu wrote, “Your mentor sef na human being!! E say na I feel ashamed 😂😂😂 u Neva start… the sooner yall realise that Pastors are Humans like you and I and not GODS, the better for u. Plus Lagos drivers will drive u nuts and bring out the werey in you ! They will hit u and feel entitled to you “Letting it go” just cos they feel you are in a higher position in Life! Na soooo👏👏. Even JESUS sef flog 🦯 Okpa seller for temple !! FIAM!!!”