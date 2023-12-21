Daddy Freeze Reacts As Pastor Paul Adefarasin Is Accused Of Smashing Window Of Danfo Driver And Injuring Passengers

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to the accusation levelled against the founder of House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin.

Naija News reports that there has been outrage online after multiple eyewitnesses called out the clergyman for attacking a danfo driver and its passengers after his G-Wagon SUV was bashed by the commercial vehicle along the Lekki Phase 1 expressway.

Adefarasin was alleged to have jumped down from his car and smashed the windows of the Danfo driver which shattered glass all over and left many passengers injured and bleeding.

Amidst the reactions online, Daddy Freeze, via his Instagram page, noted that many Nigerians would have acted the same way if faced with a similar situation.

He wrote: “In as much as the Pastor did not behave right, why are they making the bus driver look like a v!ctim? Do you see the way those guys drive??? Did he b@sh the pastor’s car or not? I don’t agree with most of Adefarasin’s doctrines but 90 percent of us in his shoes would have done the same thing. ~FRZ”

Also reacting to the situation, media personality cum actor, Uti Nwachukwu wrote, “Your mentor sef na human being!! E say na I feel ashamed 😂😂😂 u Neva start… the sooner yall realise that Pastors are Humans like you and I and not GODS, the better for u. Plus Lagos drivers will drive u nuts and bring out the werey in you ! They will hit u and feel entitled to you “Letting it go” just cos they feel you are in a higher position in Life! Na soooo👏👏. Even JESUS sef flog 🦯 Okpa seller for temple !! FIAM!!!”