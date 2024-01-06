FA Cup Third Round: Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Brighton Win, See All 19 Results

It has been an easy ride for virtually all the Premier League clubs that are still in the FA Cup third round as they are little or no surprises so far.

After Newcastle United started today’s FA Cup third-round proceedings with a win over Sunderland, other Premier League clubs like Sheffield United, Bournemouth, and Brighton recorded straight wins in their games.

Brighton defeated Stoke City 4-2 even though they were playing away from home. Bournemouth who also played away from home, smashed QPR 3-2 at the Loftus Road.

It was really an easy one for Sheffield United at the Priestfield against Gillingham. The Premier League side scored four un-reply goals against the lower league side to qualify for the FA Cup third round.

Below are the results of all the FA Cup third-round games played so far and the teams qualified for 4th round:

Thursday, January 4

Crystal Palace Vs. Everton

0-0 (the two teams have to go through a replay to qualify).

Friday, January 5

Brentford Vs Wolves

1-1 (the two teams have to go through a replay to qualify).

Fulham Vs Rotherham

1-0 (Fulham qualified)

Tottenham Vs Burnley

1-0 (Tottenham qualified)

Saturday, January 6

Maidstone United Vs Stevenage

1-0 (Maidstone qualified)

Coventry Vs Oxford Utd

6-2 (Coventry qualified)

Millwall Vs Leicester City

2-3 (Leicester City qualified)

AFC Wimbledon Vs Ipswich Town

1-3 (Ipswich qualified)

Sunderland Vs Newcastle

0-3 (Newcastle qualified)

Watford Vs Chesterfield

2-1 (Watford qualified)

Stoke City Vs Brighton

2-4 (Brighton qualified)

Gillingham Vs Sheffield United

0-4 (Sheffield United qualified)

Blackburn Rovers Vs Cambridge United

5-2 (Blackburn qualified)

Newport County Vs Eastleigh

1-1 (to undergo replay)

Norwich City Vs Bristol Rovers

1-1 (to undergo replay)

QPR Vs Bournemouth

2-3 (Bournemouth qualified)

Plymouth Argyle Vs Sutton United

3-1 (Plymouth qualified)

Southampton Vs Walsall

4-0 (Southampton qualified)

Hull City Vs Birmingham

1-1 (to undergo replay)

Below are FA Cup third-round games that are yet to be played:

Saturday, January 6

Sheffield Wednesday Vs Cardiff City

6:30 p.m.

Chelsea Vs Preston

6:30 p.m.

Swansea Vs Morecambe

6:30 p.m.

Middlesbrough Vs Aston Villa

6:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 7

West Ham Vs Bristol City

3 p.m.

Nottingham Forest Vs Blackpool

3 p.m.

Luton Town Vs Bolton

3 p.m.

Peterborough Vs Leeds United

3 p.m.

Shrewsbury Vs Wrexham

3 p.m.

West Brom Vs Aldershot Town

3 p.m.

Man City Vs Huddersfield

3 p.m.

Arsenal Vs Liverpool

5:30 p.m.

Monday, January 8

Wigan Athletic Vs Man United

9:15 p.m.