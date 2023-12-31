2023 AFCON: Panic In Senegal As Teranga Lions Set To Lose Premier League Star

Football enthusiasts in Senegal are in a panic mode as the possibility of losing their reliable midfielder, Pape Sarr, to injury ahead of the 2023 AFCON is getting higher than desired.

Senegal have included Pape Sarr in their 2023 AFCON squad, which means that coach Aliou Cissé has him fully in his plans heading into the tournament which will kick off in Ivory Coast on January 13.

Unfortunately, that plan might change as the 21-year-old enterprising midfielder was substituted in the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth earlier today, December 31.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou substituted Sarr in the 32nd minute of the encounter after he began to show uncontrollable distress.

Before then, the young midfielder had given Tottenham Hotspur the lead as early as in the 9th minute. In his absence, Spurs maintained the slim lead throughout the first half and went on to add two more goals in the second half to win the game 3-1.

At the time of writing, Spurs were yet to confirm the nature of Sarr’s injury and the severity but it is expected to be an injury that might sideline him for more than a week.

If that is the case, the likelihood of Senegal dropping him off their 2023 AFCON is very high, a development that could be a plus for Spurs if the youngster recovers in a record time.

Pape Sarr made his international debut for Senegal on March 26, 2021. Since then, he has made 14 appearances and was part of Senegal’s squad that won the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon in February 2022.