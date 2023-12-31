EPL: Arsenal Fail To Finish 2023 On Top, Tottenham Hotspur Win Big

It was a disappointing last day of the year for Arsenal as they failed to overtake Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal went into the Premier League matchday 20 with 40 points in 19 games, two points below first-placed Liverpool.

Hence, a win over Fulham at Craven Cottage earlier today would have moved Arsenal above Liverpool with a point, pending the outcome of the Reds’ New Year Day’s game against Newcastle United at 9 p.m.

Unfortunately, Arsenal couldn’t manage their early lead against their hosts as they fell 2-1 to the disappointment of the club’s fans.

During the game, Bukayo Saka gave the Gunners the lead in the 5th minute and most football enthusiasts thought that would spake coach Mikel Arteta and his boys to score more goals but it was not to be.

Raúl Jiménez scored the equalizer in the 29th minute, and Bobby De Cordova-Reid sealed the victory for the hosts in the 59th minute.

The 2-1 defeat has dropped Arsenal to the 4th spot on the league table with 40 points in 20 games, 2 points away from Liverpool who could increase the gap to five points if they defeat Newcastle on Monday night.

Meanwhile, it was an easy victory for Tottenham Hotspur over Bournemouth in front of their home fans in north London earlier today, December 31.

A 9th-minute strike from Pape Matar Sarr gave Spurs an early lead. In the second half, the club’s captain, Son Heung-min doubled their lead before Richarlison made it 3-0 in the 80th minute.

Bournemouth didn’t go down without a fight as Alex Scott got one back for the visitors in the 84th minute but that was the best they could do.

The 3-1 victory has pushed Tottenham Hotspur to the 5th spot with 39 points in 20 games, while Bournemouth dropped to the 12th spot with 25 points in 19 games.