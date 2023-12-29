Sadio Mane’s Senegal Releases Final Squad For 2023 AFCON

Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich winger, Sadio Mane, has been named in Senegal’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad.

Sadio Mane who played a pivotal role in helping Senegal win the 2021 edition of the tournament in Cameroon is expected to help them defend the title in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.

The 31-year-old Al Nassr of Saudi Pro League winger will be supported in the mission to defend the title by 6 Premier League players including Chelsea’s striker, Nicolas Jackson.

Teranga Pape Matar Sarr of Tottenham, Idrissa Gueye of Everton, Fode Ballo-Toure of Fulham, Moussa Niakhate, and Cheikhou Kouyate of Nottingham Forest are among the other Premier League players in Senegal’s roster.

Coach Aliou Cisse also named Seny Dieng, the goalkeeper for Middlesbrough, and Abdallah Sima, the winger for Glasgow Rangers, in his 27-man squad.

Below is the full list of Senegal’s squad for the 2023 AFCON

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli, Saudi Arabia), Mory Diaw (Clermont, France), Seny Dieng (Middlesbrough, England).

Defenders: Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis, Spain), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal, Saudi Arabia), Moussa Niakhate (Nottingham Forest, England), Abdou Diallo (Al Arabi, Qatar), Formose Mendy (Lorient, France), Abdoulaye Ndiaye (Troyes, France), Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa, Israel), Fode Ballo-Toure (Fulham, England), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco, France).

Midfielders: Lamine Camara (Metz, France), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham, England), Krepin Diatta (Monaco, France), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest, England), Pape Gueye (Marseille, France), Nampalys Mendy (Lens, France), Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano, Spain) Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton, England).

Forwards: Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea, England), Abdallah Sima (Rangers, Scotland), Boulaye Dia (Salernitana, Italy), Sadio Mane (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia), Habib Diallo (Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr (both Marseille, France).

Note that Senegal will start their 2023 AFCON campaign in Group C alongside Cameroon, Gambia, and Guinea.

Also note that all the 24 countries participating in the tournament are expected to release their final squad for the tournament on or before January 3, 2024.