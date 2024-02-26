Newcastle Coach, Eddie Howe Rates Arsenal In Premier League Title Race

The manager of Newcastle United, Eddie Howe, has declared Arsenal the best team his side has faced so far in the 2023-2024 Premier League season.

On Saturday, February 25, Arsenal hosted Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium and loaded their visitors with two goals in the first half and two more goals in the second half to continue their push for the Premier League title.

After the 4-1 defeat at the hands of coach Mikel Arteta and his boys, Eddie Howe said Arsenal have proven to be in the race for the 2023-2024 Premier League title.

“Off the back of today I have to say they are right in it, the title race,” the Newcastle United coach told beIN Sports.

“They are definitely one of the best teams we’ve played this season.”

After the 4-1 bashing from Arsenal, Newcastle United have dropped to 9th spot on the league table with 37 points in 26 games following 11 wins, four draws, and 11 defeats.

As for the Gunners, coach Mikel Arteta and his boys have recorded 18 wins, four draws, and four defeats in 26 games so far this season.

This performance has only landed Arsenal in the 3rd spot with 58 points, one point below second place Manchester City, and two points below first place Liverpool.