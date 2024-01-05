Transfer: Chelsea’s Alex Matos Joins Huddersfield Town

English professional footballer, Alex Matos, has withdrawn from Chelsea to join Huddersfield Town, a Championship side, on loan for the rest of the season.

Naija News reports that Chelsea confirmed the 19-year-old midfielder’s status via a statement on its official website on Thursday.

Matos, who joined Mauricio Pochettino’s side from Norwich City last summer, quickly made a name for himself in Chelsea’s main squad.

The 19-year-old, who possesses the ability to play in both midfield and attack positions, made his debut for Chelsea during their victory over Fulham in October of last year.

Subsequently, he made a second appearance in the Carabao Cup triumph against Blackburn Rovers.

“He will now continue his development at Huddersfield, who sit 21st in the Championship. Good luck, Alex,” Chelsea’s statement reads.

Meanwhile, Super Falcons of Nigeria midfielder, Jennifer Echegini Onyinyechi has signed her first professional contract with the Italian women’s league club, Juventus.

In January 2024, Juventus gave Jennifer Echegini Onyinyechi a one-year and six-month contract which will keep her at the club until June 30, 2026.

Onyinyechi is a product of Arsenal’s women’s youth team. She left the youth system for Mississippi State University in the United States in 2019, where she joined the university’s club, Mississippi State Bulldogs.

While at the club, Onyinyechi, who is currently 22-year-old made about 42 appearances in which she scored 11 goals.

She stayed at the club until 2022 before she left. A year later, she moved to Florida State University to study Management studies.

While at the university, she joined the school’s football club, Florida State Seminoles, where she made 44 appearances and scored 27 goals.

While at Florida State Seminoles, she won the Honda Sport Award for women’s football and the Most Valuable Player of the ACC Tournament, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and was named to the First Team All-American.

Despite not having a professional football contract then, Jennifer Echegini Onyinyechi, who was born in the Netherlands and raised in London, made her international debut for Nigeria in 2022, Naija News understands.

Onyinyechi was part of the Super Falcons squad that made it to the round of 16 stage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.