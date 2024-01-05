Suspected Boko Haram Insurgents Kill Pastor, Five Others In Yobe State

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have tragically killed Pastor Luka Levong of the Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) and five others in Kwari, located in Yobe State’s Geidam Local Government Area.

Residents reported to Channels Television that the assailants entered the community around 2:00 am on Friday.

They shot Pastor Levong and Maina Abdullahi, the church treasurer.

The other victims were killed in their homes before security forces arrived. Additionally, the attackers burned down houses, a church, and vehicles.

As of now, there has been no comment from either the military or the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) regarding the attack, and attempts to contact them have been unsuccessful.

Geidam is situated 177 kilometers from Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State, and is approximately 40 kilometers from the Nigeria/Niger Republic border.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another Boko Haram attack in a neighboring Yobe State community, where 12 people were killed and two others injured.

That attack occurred in the Gartamawa community of Chibok Local Government Area, 125 kilometers from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

A source told Channels TV, “The terrorists stormed the community of Gatamarwa around 5 pm on Monday during the New Year celebration heavily armed with AK-47 rifles, came on motorcycles and Hilux vans, and opened fire on mourners returning from Gatamarwa.

“They later attacked another Tsiha community near Shikarkir and killed three people and abducted a young lady burning houses and looting their foodstuffs.”

At least 40,000 people have been killed and more than two million others displaced since the hardline group launched a rebellion in 2009.

The insurgency has spread into neighbouring Chad, Niger, and Cameroon, prompting a regional military force to be set up to fight the militants.