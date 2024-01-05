Police Recruitment: Enugu Command Announces Date For Screening Of Constables

The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has released details regarding the venue, date, and requirements for the physical and credentials screening of successful applicants for police constables within the state.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, revealed in a statement made available to journalists on Friday that the screening exercise for applicants of Enugu State origin in the 2022 police constables recruitment into the general duty and specialist cadres will begin on Monday, January 8, 2024.

According to the statement, the screening will take place daily at 7 a.m. at the Senior Police Officers Mess located on Agbani Road in Enugu.

“Accordingly, the applicants are requested to visit http://apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng to print their invitation slips and report to the mentioned venue on the date specified in their invitation slips, appearing in a clean white T-shirt and shorts,” it added.

Ndukwe emphasized the need for the successful applicants to bring the mandatory screening requirements listed below, organized into two flat files in the following manner:

“Recent passport photographs; evidence of physical/mental fitness from a government-recognised medical hospital and evidence of good character from the applicant’s traditional ruler or village head.

“Certificate of origin, duly signed by the applicant’s local government chairman or secretary; national identity number (NIN) slip and original and duplicates of credentials, including O’Level result(s), birth certificate or declaration of age.

“Print-out of the application form, duly completed, the guarantor form and the invitation slip.”

The spokesperson for the command emphasized that it is crucial for the applicants to take note that failure to present the mandatory items listed above will result in their disqualification from the screening process.

Furthermore, he advised the applicants to carefully follow their scheduled dates and times, along with other specific instructions and guidelines provided during the screening exercise.

Ndukwe also mentioned that any inquiries regarding the recruitment should be directed to the recruitment help desk. This can be done by either calling or sending WhatsApp messages to the numbers 08069794453 or 09060483893.