IGP Egbetokun Suspends Police Campaign Activities Against Cultism, Other Vices

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate suspension of the activities of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV).

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Adejobi said the suspension comes as part of a strategic effort to conduct a comprehensive review of the unit and reposition it for heightened efficiency and enhanced service delivery.

He stated that an update regarding the resumption of POCACOV programs and outreach activities will be communicated to the public in due course.

Naija News reports that the campaign is a community policing initiative and public relations tool within the Force Public Relations Department of the Nigeria Police Force.

The statement reads, “This decision comes as part of a strategic effort to conduct a comprehensive review of the unit and reposition it for heightened efficiency and enhanced service delivery.

“Acknowledging the crucial role of POCACOV in advancing community engagement and tackling social vices, the Force recognizes the necessity of halting all pending programs and outreaches initiated by the present national coordinator, CSP Ebere Amarizu, to facilitate a thorough assessment and restructuring of the initiative to spread across the six geopolitical zones, each with its respective coordinator.

“This temporary suspension aims to realign POCACOV’s strategies, ensuring they effectively address contemporary security challenges and holistically serve Nigerian communities are better than their present localized and ineffective campaigns.

“During this period of suspension, the Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its unyielding commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the nation.

“The revitalization of POCACOV seeks to reinforce its role as an integral community policing instrument, strengthening the bond between the Force and our communities.

“Updates regarding the resumption of POCACOV programs and outreach activities will be communicated to the public in due course as the Force continues to prioritize safety, security, and community partnership.”