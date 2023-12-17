IGP Egbetokun Summons DIGs, CPs, Commanders, Others To Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, will meet with Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs), and other top commanders in the Force.

In a statement on Sunday by the Force spokesman, Ademuyiwa Adejobi, the meeting will discuss how to effectively secure the country during the yuletide season.

Adejobi said the meeting will be held at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, December 18, 2023, adding that the IGP is expected to roll out the achievements of the police within the last 10 weeks.

The statement reads: “The meeting, which is at the instance of the IGP, would address many security issues and review the Police’s anti-crime strategies for efficiency and effectiveness towards peace and order in our dear country.

“The IGP would also seize the opportunity to roll out the achievements of the police within the last 10 weeks.

Story continues below advertisement



“The meeting involves Commissioners of Police and above and other tactical commanders. All hands must be on deck to provide adequate security for all and sundry in Nigeria”.