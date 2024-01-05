I Risked My Life To Abuja For Osun, I Don’t Need Government Money – Adeleke To Traditional Rulers

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has denied claims of slashing traditional rulers statutory monthly allocation by 2.5 per cent.

According to The Nation, the traditional rulers, during a closed door meeting with Adeleke ahead of the open meeting, lamented that the state government was taking from the five per cent meant for the traditional rulers monthly, leaving only 2.5 per cent for the kings.

However, the governor denied the claims, adding that he has risked his life for Osun State and does not need government money.

Adeleke stated this at the monthly meeting held at the Finance Building, Abere yesterday.

According to him, “I risked my life to Abuja for Osun State’s sake and I don’t need government money but will rather add to it.”

The governor explained that monthly allocation varied, hence it was affecting the five per cent deduction for traditional rulers.

Your Associates Will Betray You – Osun Traditionalists Tell Adeleke

Meanwhile, traditionalists in Osun State have issued a cautionary message to Adeleke, urging him to exercise caution in considering advice from his aides and associates.

According to the revelation from the Ifa oracle during the traditional prayer session held at the governor’s office parking lot in 2024, the Vice President of the Traditional Religion Worshippers Association (TRAWSO), Fagbenle Adedayo, advised the governor to be vigilant, particularly against individuals within his circle who may harbour envy and be working towards his failure.

He emphasized that Ifa urged the governor to prioritize women in both political and socioeconomic spheres to foster prosperity in the state.

“Ifa says some politicians or associates of Mr Governor would be embarrassed by his successes and see that as a way to a second term in office. They will not be comfortable with his strides and, therefore, offer him ill advice.

“They will deliberately make him take decisions that will jeopardize the good work done so far. He will now be left alone to face the wrath of the masses. The plot is to expose him as the wonder Governor who has failed. There is a lot of envy from within and not only from the opposition.

“This is the umpteenth time that Ifa is advising all to respect women and give women space and a say in all that we do. Osun state belongs to women, our prosperity, success and longevity arches on how well we take care of the women in our lives, establishments and government.

“Women must also not be intoxicated by this role given to them by God, as it is divine. Women who use the opportunity well will reap accordingly, and their generations will benefit from such legacy“, he said.