Your Associates Will Betray You – Osun Traditionalists Tell Adeleke

Traditionalists in Osun State have issued a cautionary message to Governor Ademola Adeleke, urging him to exercise caution in considering advice from his aides and associates.

According to the revelation from the Ifa oracle during the traditional prayer session held at the governor’s office parking lot in 2024, the Vice President of the Traditional Religion Worshippers Association (TRAWSO), Fagbenle Adedayo, advised the governor to be vigilant, particularly against individuals within his circle who may harbour envy and be working towards his failure.

He emphasized that Ifa urged the governor to prioritize women in both political and socioeconomic spheres to foster prosperity in the state.

“Ifa says some politicians or associates of Mr Governor would be embarrassed by his successes and see that as a way to a second term in office. They will not be comfortable with his strides and, therefore, offer him ill advice.

“They will deliberately make him take decisions that will jeopardize the good work done so far. He will now be left alone to face the wrath of the masses. The plot is to expose him as the wonder Governor who has failed. There is a lot of envy from within and not only from the opposition.

“This is the umpteenth time that Ifa is advising all to respect women and give women space and a say in all that we do. Osun state belongs to women, our prosperity, success and longevity arches on how well we take care of the women in our lives, establishments and government.

“Women must also not be intoxicated by this role given to them by God, as it is divine. Women who use the opportunity well will reap accordingly, and their generations will benefit from such legacy“, He said.

Earlier, TRAWSO’s President, Dr Oluseyi Atanda, urged different religious practitioners in the state to make tolerance their watchword.

In his address to the adherents, Osun Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi expressed the commitment of the present administration to promote religious harmony among people of diverse faiths in the state. He also urged the federal government to acknowledge traditional religion practitioners, as is done in Osun.

“Religious tolerance is important. It should start from the top because if there is any problem, the religious leaders usually caused it.

“We have to respect the faith of other people. We all have people committed to different religions in our families, if you now choose another religion because of exposure, face it and stop abusing other religions“, he added.