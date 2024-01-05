Customs Arrest Bullion Van With Bags Of Smuggled Rice, N24m

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has impounded a bullion van loaded with 12 bags of 50kg of smuggled foreign parboiled rice and a sum of money to the tune of N24,489,500.00.

The Customs Area Controller, Olusola Alade, who disclosed this to newsmen on Friday, said the items were impounded by the Ogun Area Command II.

According to him, the van with registration number, FKJ 993 BZ belongs to Bankers Warehouse Ltd, while the money belongs to the Abeokuta branch of Access Bank.

Alade revealed that the items were impounded in April 2022 by operatives of the Joint Border Patrol team along Sokoto-ljoun/Joga road, Abeokuta axis of the state.

The Area Controller further stated that the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has ordered the release of the bullion van and the money to both Bankers Warehouse and Access Bank on compassionate grounds after an investigation and recommendation.

Alade said, “On 22 April 2022, Officers and Men of Joint Border Patrol Team at the Olorunda axis of Ogun State, intercepted the used Bullion Van with Reg. No. FKY 993 BZ found to have concealed some bags of foreign parboiled rice and N24,489,500.00, along the Sokoto-ljoun/Joga road, Abeokuta axis of Ogun State.

“The foreign parboiled rice which were 12 bags of 50kg each were carefully concealed in the said vehicle.

“Consequently, the said vehicle and the items were conveyed to the Customs House, Abeokuta for safekeeping. After conducting examination on the vehicle, the said amount of money was discovered and deposited at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Abeokuta branch for safekeeping.

“The vehicle was detained while the rice was converted to seizure in line with Section 168 of Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

“In connection to the above seizures, three suspects were arrested, detained, granted administrative bail and subsequently charged to court for aiding smuggling.

“In a bid to retrieve the detained Bullion Van and the money, the Bankers Warehouse Ltd and Access Bank wrote an appeal letter to the Comptroller General of Customs for release on compassionate ground.

“Based on the outcome of investigation and recommendations of the Investigation Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service, the Comptroller General of Customs granted an approval for the release of the detained van and the money in line with the provision of Section 248 (1) and (2) of NCS Act, 2023.”

He reiterated the resolve of the service to continue to fight smuggling and other criminality in the state.