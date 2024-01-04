Fani-Kayode Meets Information Minister In Abuja (Photos)

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, received the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris Mohammed, at his Abuja home on Monday, January 1, 2024.

In a post via his official X handle on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode said it was an honour and privilege for him, his family, and loved ones to receive the minister for lunch in his house.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) described the minister as a friend and brother, stressing that it was a great way to start the New Year with friends and family.

He wrote: “It was an honour and privilege for my family, loved ones, and me to receive my friend and brother, the Hon. Minister of Information, His Excellency Alhaji Idris Mohammed, for lunch in our Abuja home on January 1st.

“It was a great way to start the New Year and we had a wonderful time. The house was packed with people coming in and out all day and we had a superlative lunch which was organised and prepared by Mama Aragorn and our wonderful team of cooks and staff. I thank them for all their efforts.

“It really was the best January 1st celebration we have had in years and it has set the tone for what will, God willing, be a great, fruitful and productive year for us all.

“I thank God for family, friends and loved ones and for making this such a joyous occasion and particularly for Idris, who, despite his busy schedule, graced us with his presence.

“May God cause 2024 to be a great year in our respective lives and in our country and may we continue to excel, prosper and go from strength to strength. Thanks for coming, Honorable Minister!”

See the photos below.