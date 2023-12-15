World Bank Is A Bunch Of Evil, Heartless Control Freaks – Fani-Kayode

The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed the World Bank over its suggestion to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.

Naija News recalls that the World Bank maintained that Nigeria’s current fuel prices are not reflective of actual costs and suggests there are ongoing subsidies.

The World Bank stated that the true cost of petrol in Nigeria should be around N750 per litre, contrasting with the lower prices seen in Nigeria.

In a post via his verified X handle on Friday, Fani-Kayode said the global bank is a bunch of evil, heartless control freaks and psychopaths.

The former minister said the bank wishes to impoverish, enslave and destroy Nigerians with its suggestions to the Nigerian government.

He wrote: “Well spoken and great question. The World Bank are a bunch of evil and heartless control freaks and ferral psychopaths who wish to impoverish, enslave and destroy our people. The pox on them! F..k them!”