Eintracht Frankfurt Abandons Rafiu Durosinmi

The potential transfer deal between Nigerian forward Rafiu Durosinmi and German Bundesliga club, Eintracht Frankfurt has collapsed despite reaching an advanced stage.

Rafiu Durosinmi, his current club, Viktoria Plzeň, and Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed to virtually every aspect of the deal ahead of the ongoing January transfer window.

Durosinmi was expected to be in Germany this January to undergo a medical before the deal collapsed according to the German publication Bild.

Before the commencement of negotiations between the parties involved, Rafiu Durosinmi had been battling with a knee ligament injury that he sustained in October.

Despite that understanding, Eintracht Frankfurt were willing to pay €9 million for the services of the Nigerian youth international.

However, Bild claimed that the deal collapsed at the last minute because “there were abnormalities during the mandatory medical check that caused Eintracht to refrain from this transfer”.

The publication also claimed that the deal didn’t collapse because of Rafiu Durosinmi’s injury status.

The 20-year-old Nigerian was having a great season with his Czech club until he tore his knee ligament.

The 1.92-meter-tall striker is well-known for his strength, aerial ability, and quickness when controlling the ball.

Story continues below advertisement

Frankfurt saw Durosinmi as the ideal replacement for Randal Kolo Muani, who left for Paris Saint-Germain during last summer. Unfortunately, that won’t longer happen this January.