Rafiu Durosinmi Joins Eintracht Frankfurt

Nigerian fast-rising striker, Rafiu Durosinmi has left the Czech First League club, Viktoria Plzen for German Bundesliga club, Eintracht Frankfurt.

Initially, there were reports that Rafiu Durosinmi has attracted the interest of Premier League clubs, Brighton and Wolves.

Even though the said clubs were reportedly willing to pay Viktoria Plzen’s asking price, the 20-year-old striker insisted on moving to Germany instead.

Hence, the youngster followed in the footsteps of Nigerian legendary footballer, Jay Jay Okocha who made his name in the Bundesliga while playing for Eintracht Frankfurt.

The German Bundesliga club, paid Plzen the sum of €9 million to complete the purchase of Rafiu Durosinmi ahead of other suitors, according to German publication, BILD.

The Nigerian youngster is already in Germany and his medical has been booked, which means that the club is expected to officially announce the deal in the coming days.

Durosinmi is now the second transfer deal Frankfurt has completed ahead of the January transfer window after signing Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United.

The Nigerian youngster is expected to sharpen his goalscoring skill soundly, like how his 22-year-old countryman, Victor Boniface, has done at Bayer Leverkusen so far this season.

So far this season at Viktoria Plzen, Rafiu Durosinmi has scored 6 goals and provided 6 assists in 11 league games.