Victor Boniface Wins 5th Successive Rookie Of The Month Award

Nigerian and Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface has won his 5th successive Rookie of the Month award as he continues with his prolific form in Germany.

Victor Boniface who is currently 22-year-old won the award for December after winning it in August, September, October, and November.

For coach Xabi Alonso’s squad in December, Boniface made three league appearances, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

The Nigeria international has netted nine goals in 15 league games this season in addition to four more in the UEFA Europa League.

For the first time since the 2009–2010 season, Bayer Leverkusen ended the first half of the season as honorary “winter champions” thanks to the efforts of two Nigerian duos Nathan Tella and Boniface.

After their year-ending match against VFL Bochum on Wednesday, they lead the Bundesliga with 39 points from 15 games, four points clear of their nearest rivals, Bayern Munich, who have 35 points from 14 games.

With their 4-0 win over Bochum, Bayer Leverkusen remain the only team in Germany without a defeat. Xabi Alonso and his boys qualified for the DFB Cup quarterfinals and earned a spot in the UEFA Europa League knockout stages by winning all of their group matches.

Leverkusen’s club record of 42 goals scored in the Bundesliga after 15 games is particularly significant. Their record-breaking 24-game unbeaten streak at the start of a season is tied with Hamburg’s 1982–1983 run.