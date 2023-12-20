Victor Boniface Is Second Top Assists Provider In Europe

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface is tied for second place in Europe’s top five leagues in terms of assists so far this season.

Victor Boniface has been one of the biggest revelations in European football since he joined Bayer Leverkusen from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for a transfer fee worth €20 million last summer.

Due to the prolific form of the 22-year-old Nigerian striker, Bayer Leverkusen are the only club in the top five leagues that are yet to record a defeat. They are currently topping the German Bundesliga table after matchday 15.

The Super Eagles forward, who has played in 22 games and contributed to 16 goals (seven assists and nine goals), is one of the most prolific players in Europe.

Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich is the only player with more assists in the Bundesliga than Victor Boniface (7 assists).

The German winger leads all European players in assists so far in the 2023–2024 campaign.

The impressive group of players tied for second place in Europe’s top five leagues includes Boniface, Xavi Simons, Mohamed Salah, Kieran Trippier, Julian Brandt, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jan-Niklas Beste, and Pedro Neto.

With six assists apiece, Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins, and Marcus Thuram trail Sane by just two assists.

Harry Kane, Diego Rico, Toni Kroos, and Chris Fuhrich are among the players who are tied in the 4th spot with five assists.

Story continues below advertisement



Lionel Messi has been the most creative player in the top five European leagues for almost a decade, but after moving from Paris Saint-Germain to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer last sunmy, a new assist king will take over the title at the end of this season.