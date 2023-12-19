Current Stats Rate Victor Boniface Better Than Jude Bellingham

Nigerian striker, Victor Boniface now has more goal contributions than any player below the age of 23 across the top five leagues in Europe.

Earlier, Real Madrid and England fast-rising superstar, Jude Bellingham was ahead of Victor Boniface in terms of total goal contributions this season.

Bellingham’s prolific form won him the 2023 Golden Boy Award for Europe’s top under-21 player earlier this month.

Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer and has played in 20 games at the Bernabeu, tallying 17 goals and dishing out five assists.

Real Madrid moved up to the top of the Spanish La Liga standings thanks to goals from the 20-year-old Englishman in Madrid’s 4-1 win over Villarreal on Sunday.

While Bellingham has played a total of 1,732 minutes, Boniface has played 43 minutes less, having played a total of 1,689 minutes across 22 games.

However, the 22-year-old Nigeria international is more clinical than Bellingham as his stats show that he scored a goal every nine minutes in the Bundesliga compared to the English forward who scores a goal every 13 minutes in La Liga.

In terms of total goal contributions so far this season, Victor Boniface now leads all under-23 players from the top five leagues in Europe in the standings with 23 goals.

Boniface’s Bayer Leverkusen are the only unbeaten side in the top five leagues in Europe, having won 21 and drawn three of their 24 games across all competitions.