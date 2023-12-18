Chidera Ejuke To Visit Victor Boniface At Leverkusen

Winger Chidera Ejuke of Royal Antwerp plans to visit Victor Boniface at Bayer Leverkusen as their friendship continues to wax stronger.

Chidera Ejuke has confirmed that he is still a very good friend with Boniface, a relationship that started when they were still playing for youth teams in Nigeria. They both met again while they were playing for Norwegian clubs.

After being rejected from a Liverpool trial, Ejuke left NPFL club Gombe United to join Valerenga in Norway, where he sharpened his skills between 2017 and 2019.

At about the same time, Boniface, a former member of the Real Sapphire academy, went on trial at Valerenga, but he couldn’t agree with the squad.

In 2019, Boniface joined Bodø/Glimt, another Norwegian squad; in 2022, he moved to Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

The 22-year-old played for the Belgian team for just one season before making the big move to Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga during last summer transfer window.

On the other hand, Ejuke’s football career has taken him from Norway to the Netherlands, Russia, Germany, and now Antwerp in Belgium.

The two friends have stayed in touch even though they are apart; in fact, Boniface visited Ejuke at the training center in Antwerp a few months ago.

Ejuke has also promised to meet Boniface in Leverkusen shortly to return the favour.

“We have been friends for a long time. We used to live very far away from each other, but we met at youth tournaments and started talking”, Chidera Ejuke said according to Gva.

On how they almost became teammates at Valerenga, Ejuke said: “He was on probation but was not allowed to stay. Fortunately, he ended up at another Norwegian club (Bødo/Glimt, ed.), and we were able to meet up regularly. We still do that now; I hope to be able to go to Leverkusen soon.”