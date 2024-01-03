Yul Edochie Goes Missing In Daughter’s 2023 Year Recap

The first child and daughter of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, Danielle, got netizens talking online over her 2023 recap video.

Naija News reports that Danielle took to her Instagram page to share a fun video of herself, siblings and mother.

The video captured the daughter of the controversial celebrity lying on the bed alongside her two brothers studying their books.

It also shows when Daniella and her mother, May went out for an event and they were gorgeously dressed.

However, amidst the fun moments in the video, Daniella didn’t capture any scene where her father appeared in the video.

Meanwhile, a cousin of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, Sheila, has said the whole family has given up on issues regarding the movie star.

This comes after Yul accused his estranged wife, May, of undergoing breast enlargement and tuck without his consent.

Naija News reported that May, in her New Year post, reflected on the devastating moments of 2023 after Yul declared it was his best year.

In the post shared on Instagram, Yul expressed appreciation for God’s blessings in 2023, stressing that it has been his best year so far.

But in a post via her social media page on January 1, 2024, May lamented how 2023 stole her flesh and blood, leaving her in the most devastating, miserable, and confused state.

In response, Yul, in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, accused May of having a romantic affair with a married man while manipulating people on social media to hate him.

The movie star stated that he had been quiet for so long and would no longer tolerate May’s manipulation while protecting her image.

Story continues below advertisement

Reacting to the issue, Sheila Edochie called for support for May Edochie, adding that netizens can drag Yul because the family members are tired of him.