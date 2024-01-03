What Tony Okocha Said As Magnus Abe Returns To APC In Rivers State

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee in Rivers State, Tony Okocha has reacted to the decision of Senator Magnus Abe to return to the party.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Abe, who was the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 18, 2023 governorship elections in River State, returned to the APC on Wednesday, 3rd January 2024.

Abe, who left the APC for SDP in the build-up to the 2023 general elections, said he is back with the APC to enhance the good things President Bola Tinubu is doing in the country.

The former senator also promised to mobilize his supporters for the party in the state.

Speaking on the development, Okocha welcomed Abe’s return, declaring that the former Senator was one of the founding fathers of the APC in Rivers State.

According to him, however, he doesn’t think it was the proper thing for Abe to have left the party, regardless of what happened initially, but now that he has returned, he is welcome with the full chest.

He added that the more the merrier for the party, as “what makes a party thick is not a single individual but a whole lot of people,” and promised that the APC would work with Abe since he has decided to return to the APC after his foray into the SDP.

“I can say that without any fear or contradiction, but whatever that happened is not new, we are on known part against an intransigent government or leadership of the party, but I didn’t think that the proper thing is to leave the party.

“But he may have left to pursue his visions under SDP, if he is beating for a retreat, we welcome him with our whole chest and we will work together with him.

“I do not think that in this present day politics one head is bigger than 10, every individual from 18 years is eligible to vote, and I am not willing to sacrifice one person for 10, but if any person beating to return genuinely not to destroy the party, we accept,” Okocha said.