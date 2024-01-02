At Least Six Die, Others Injured In Kaduna Tragic Road Accident

At least six individuals lost their lives in a recent tragic accident that occurred on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway.

According to the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kaduna, Kabir Nadabo, no fewer than eleven people sustained different degrees of injury in the incident that happened at the Aliko filling station on Tuesday at approximately 06:25hrs.

Nadabo attributed the occurrence of multiple accidents to reckless driving and excessive speed, leading to a temporary halt in the movement of motorists.

However, he assured that the road is now open and safe for travel. Nadabo also commended the prompt response and efficient rescue operation conducted by the Zebra 35 Rigachikun team at the scene.

“The initial investigation of the crash revealed that 23 people were involved in the crash, 11 were injured and sadly, all 6 lost their lives,” Nadabo said in a statement made available to newsmen.

Nadabo mentioned that the inquiry uncovered that the Toyota bus originated from Ilesha and was en route to Batsari, in Katsina State. He further added that the driver was driving at a high speed, lost control, and collided with another vehicle, resulting in the accident.

He also highlighted that a significant number of road traffic accidents on the highway were caused by drivers not from Kaduna state, but primarily from other states, and were a result of fatigue.

The FRSC boss emphasized that as the leading agency in transport management and road safety, the FRSC was deeply saddened by this unfortunate yet preventable incident.

“The Corps in Kaduna state will continue to perform its statutory duty of saving lives and properties and most fundamentally, creating awareness on the dangers of Road safety vices and unethical road culture.

“Kaduna state is a critical corridor, therefore the state Command has established instruments of safety that will guide transporters on the importance of safe travels in this yuletide season and beyond.

“Remember, the more we educate motorists on the significance of cultivating safety behaviour on the roads, the fewer Road Traffic Crashes will be experienced,” he said.

He urged the stakeholders, specifically the transport unions, to assist us in spreading the message of safety to their drivers.

Nadabo mentioned that the organization was collaborating with media outlets to enhance public awareness regarding the hazards associated with reckless driving, overloading, driving with worn-out tires, and fatigue caused by long journeys, among others.

However, he appealed to all road users to always adhere to safe driving principles.

In December, the FRSC cautioned drivers against overloading and reckless driving, including driving during nighttime.

During a special patrol along the Zuba-Kaduna Expressway to ensure compliance with traffic regulations, the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dauda Biu, emphasized that adherence to traffic rules and regulations would lead to safer highways and smoother traffic flow.