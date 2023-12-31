Transfer Update On Greenwood, Phillips, Benrahma, Robertson, Varane, Others

Barcelona are unlikely to make a move for Mason Greenwood who is on loan at Getafe from Manchester United with a price tag of £40 million, according to Sport.

Atletico Madrid have already launched an initial bid about a potential move for Greenwood, Marca claimed.

Tottenham are anticipated to show interest in Radu Dragusin, a 21-year-old Romanian defender who is currently playing for Genoa, according to his agent, via SportItalia.

Spurs’ bid to sign Nice’s 24-year-old French center-back Jean-Clair Todibo is going to collapse, therefore they have shifted their attention to Dragusin, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed.

Juventus manager Max Allegri may block the signing of Manchester City’s 28-year-old English midfielder Kalvin Phillips because he doesn’t think the player matches his tactical philosophy, as reported by Calculomercato.

Manchester United are open to bids for France’s 30-year-old defender Raphael Varane in January, according to Football Insider.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, wants to give Jonny Evans, a 35-year-old center-back from Northern Ireland, a one-year contract extension, the Star claimed.

The 28-year-old Algerian winger Said Benrahma, who plays for West Ham, is set to rejoin Lyon, according to the Sun.

Brentford are anticipated to approach Real Betis’ 18-year-old Spanish winger Assane Diao about his 30 million euro release clause, according to Sevilla Daily.

Manchester United have exercised the defender Victor Lindelof’s contract extension option, which means that his contract is now set to expire in June 2025. The 29-year-old’s last deal was scheduled to expire this summer, according to the Athletic.

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Chelsea’s 21-year-old Dutch full-back Ian Maatsen in January, according to Voetbal International.

Story continues below advertisement



Everton Are monitoring the progress of Manchester City’s 20-year-old Australian midfielder Alex Robertson, who is currently on a season-long loan at Portsmouth, The News claimed.