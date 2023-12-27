Vitor Roque Reacts After Becoming Latest FC Barcelona Player

Brazilian youngster, Vitor Roque, has described his move to FC Barcelona as a dream come through as he is set to become the club’s first signing this January.

Vitor Roque is already 18-year-old which means that he is ready for elite European football in January. He arrived in Spain for his medical and to sign his deal with Barcelona earlier today, December 27.

Roque who made his international debut for Brazil on March 25, 2023, made his name as a Brazilian youngster while playing for the country’s youth teams between June 2022 and September 2023.

He is a product of Brazilian club, Cruzeiro’s youth system and gained promotion to the club’s senior team on January 1, 2022. Due to how talented he has been, another Brazilian club, Athletico-PR paid the sum of €4.70 million to buy him from Cruzeiro on April 11, 2022.

Since then, the 18-year-old Brazilian striker has scored 28 goals and provided 11 assists in 81 games in all competitions.

Vitor Roque’s potentials made FC Barcelona paid Athletico-PR the sum of €40 million for his services. The deal will take effect from January 1, 2024.

“Thank you very much, I am very happy with everything that has happened in my life. It is a dream come true now”, Roque told FC Barcelona’s official website earlier today, December 27.

Story continues below advertisement



“I think I’m trying to learn a lot with the whole group, have fun, and I always have the desire, I want to have the ball all the time and learn a lot with the whole group and score goals as well.”