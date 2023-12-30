Gov Abiodun Signs Into Law N703.02 Billion As Ogun 2024 Budget

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has officially approved the 2024 appropriation bill worth N703.02 billion.

On Friday, December 29, the governor expressed his belief that the budget would contribute significantly to the state’s development and establish it as Nigeria’s infrastructure hub.

Naija News reports that the signing took place in the governor’s office in Abeokuta, where he received the bill from the Speaker of the Ogun House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo.

The budget, titled “Budget of Sustained Growth and Development,” was initially presented to the House on November 30 by Governor Abiodun himself.

Speaking yesterday, Governor Abiodun emphasized that the state has experienced remarkable progress over the past five years and considers this budget as a testament to his administration’s unwavering commitment to implementing its vision.

“When we assumed office on May 29, 2019, we were committed to a vision to ensure that we create an enabling environment for investments and investors to thrive in Ogun State.

“We believe that it is very fundamental to the economic development of our state and the individual prosperity of our people.

“Today, we have a budget that has become law, that is more than twice our budget when we assumed office.

Story continues below advertisement



“Year after year, we have successfully implemented our budget to the tune of a minimum of 70 per cent,” he said.