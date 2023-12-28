Guardiola Gives Update On John Stones’ Injury As He Blames EPL For It

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has revealed that John Stones’ injury “does not look good” as the club awaits to know the extent of the injury.

The 29-year-old John Stones has struggled with injuries this season. His hip problem prevented him from starting the 2023-2023 Premier League campaign with Manchester City.

Due to his fitness issues, the English defender has made just nine Premier League appearances so far this season.

On Wednesday night, December 27, Stones was pulled off the field in the 43rd minute of City’s 3-1 comeback triumph over Everton due to an ankle injury.

Beto, the Everton striker, was offside, but the England international was there to block him before the flag was raised. Unfortunately, the Englishman sustained an injury in the process.

“It doesn’t look good, but we will see. It’s his ankle”, Pep Guardiola told Amazon Prime.

Most football enthusiasts believe that John Stones would have avoided the injury if the assistant referee’s flag had risen earlier for offside against Beto.

The assistant referee didn’t raise the flag immediately because Beto had a chance of scoring, as the rule of the Premier League permits that the flag should not be raised for offside when there is a chance for a goal. When the goal is scored, it will be ruled out for offside, in line with the rule.

Unfortunately, that rule led to an injury for Stones, who had to limp off the pitch with an ankle injury that could keep him out of the game for weeks.

Guardiola said: “I don’t understand. It’s so clear, the offside, and now he is injured. They say ‘You’re right Pep, you’re right’… but it’s late.

“It’s not them [the officials], the rules come from the big bosses… but I don’t understand.”