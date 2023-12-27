Yusuf vs Gawuna: Shekarau Speaks On Who Supreme Court Should Choose As Kano State Governor

A former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has advised Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and his opponent, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to accept whatever is the final verdict of the Supreme Court on the Kano State governorship tussle in good faith.

According to Shekarau, the two men should accept that power belongs to God and he gives it to whosoever pleases him.

The former Governor also urged both Yusuf and Gawuna to pray to God to give Kano State the best leader from the Supreme Court verdict.

Naija News recalls the Supreme Court had last week Thursday, after listening to all parties in the Kano governorship tussle, reserved its judgement. The five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Inyang Okoro said the date for the final judgement would be communicated to the parties involved in the matter.

Speaking on the development, Shekarau said the contestants should be ready to accept the outcome of the court ruling and the judges should also have it at the back of their minds that they would be rewarded by God for whatever judgement they deliver.

While hoping the court will do right, the former Kano governor said members of the public should realize judges are humans too.

He said, “May Allah choose leaders for Kano that will be of benefit to the people and the state. This is what we are praying for. He alone knows who to give and we are hopeful that he will answer our prayers.

“The issue of this is who we want; one that can deliver or not is not the case although it’s the way humans choose and express themselves from their desires.

“I am hopeful and urge both Abba Kabir Yusuf and Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna to take this as their prayers. They should ask God for the best for them. If it is not favourable to their persons they should ask God to change it for them with the best.

“God in his infinite mercy gives power to whom he wishes regardless of his religion, tribe or whatever else. The good and the bad.

“Even the judges, they work with what is presented to them and the Holy Prophet has told us that the judge when delivering a judgement has a reward either way. When he does justice he gets two rewards and when he does otherwise he gets a single reward.

“We are hopeful that the judges will do what is right. If they do wrong, let’s know that they are human.

“My advice to them is that whoever lost should not take offence and blame someone to have done it to him. He should pray to God to change it with what is best for him.”