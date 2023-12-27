Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 27th December, 2023

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 27th December 2023.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has strongly condemned the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Naija News reports that over 190 persons were confirmed dead following attacks by gunmen on several communities in Bokkos and Barikin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

It was gathered that the gunmen launched the attacks on the residents of the three LGAs from Saturday till about 10 pm on Christmas Eve.

In a statement on Tuesday issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President expressed sadness over the tragic loss of many lives during the attacks.

President Tinubu directed security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

The President also directed the immediate mobilization of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.

While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau State, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that these envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice.

The leader of the Nigerian Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, on Tuesday, disclosed that some cabals are fighting the administration of President Bola Tinubu due to his economic policies.

The Senator said the cabals are sabotaging and undermining the economic efforts of the federal government in order to protect their own selfish interests.

Bamidele stated that the saboteurs are doing everything viciously possible to keep the dollar so high against the naira and also make the naira unavailable to Nigerians because they are not comfortable with the policies of the government, such as fuel subsidy removal and unification of the foreign exchange market.

He, however added that the government will not succumb to their manipulations and would go against them as from next year (2024).

According to the Ekiti Central lawmaker, the government of President Tinubu is committed to reinvigorating the economy and enhancing the living standard of Nigerians. He added that the current administration would have achieved more if not for the activities of the saboteurs and cabals who are fighting back.

Senator Bamidele made the submission while speaking with newsmen in his Iyin-Ekiti country home in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has denied a report about collecting the sum of N2,000 for screening prospective candidates into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

The PSC made the denial in a statement on Tuesday in reaction to a viral social media message which claimed the commission asked prospective candidates to come along with N2,000 for their recruitment screening exercise.

The PSC statement, which was signed by the commission’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, however, debunked any form of monetary request or payment for the recruitment exercise.

It added that fraudsters are responsible for the message being sent to some members of the public and therefore urged Nigerians to avoid getting scammed by such criminals impersonating the PSC.

Ani stressed that the entire recruitment exercise is free and would be transparent.

He further revealed that successful candidates would get messages from the commission on requirements for the screening exercise.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asserted that Nigeria’s federal and sub-national governments have a mutual responsibility to ensure the country’s peace and stability.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made this known in a statement issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday after the meeting with the Governors at his residence in Lagos.

The President, while addressing the NGF, reiterated his condemnation of the recent killings in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas in Plateau State and issued a stern directive to security agencies to intensify the pursuit of those responsible for the tragic event.

Condoling the victims, Tinubu emphasized the sanctity of human life and called for a paradigm shift among those with contrary beliefs, cautioning them about the inevitable consequences of their actions.

President Tinubu acknowledged the presence of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, at the meeting, commending him for his efforts to peacefully resolve the political challenges in the state.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang has criticised what he described as the “lack of political will” by the Federal Government to flush out marauding terrorists on the Plateau.

Mutfwang asserted that insurgents had occupied schools in the Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of the state for five years without facing any dislodgment.

During his appearance on Tuesday’s Sunrise Daily program on Channels Television, Mutfwang pointed out that the escalation of the crisis on the Plateau is due to the lack of arrests made by security agents.

Mutfwang, still mourning, characterised the Christmas Eve simultaneous assaults on over 15 communities in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the state as “unprovoked.”

These recent attacks have resulted in over 115 fatalities, numerous injuries, and the destruction of hundreds of houses.

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Faroq, has revealed that she has contacted her legal team to explore possible options to seek redress over allegations of 37 billion naira money laundering levelled against her.

Naija News recalls that the anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) had earlier accused the Faroq-led ministry of laundering the total sum of N37,170,855,753.44.

According to Punch Newspaper, the money was transferred from the Federal Government’s coffers and sent to 38 different bank accounts domiciled in five legacy commercial banks belonging to or connected with a contractor, James Okwete.

Following receipt of the funds, Okwete allegedly transferred N6,746,034,000.00 to Bureau De Change Operators, withdrew N540,000,000.00 in cash, purchased luxury cars with N288,348,600.00, and bought luxury houses in Abuja and Enugu State with N2,195,115,000.00.

Fifty-three companies were allegedly traced to Okwete, who was also said to have used 47 of the companies to lift Federal Government contracts amounting to N27,423,824,339.86. He is also linked with 143 bank accounts in 12 commercial banks in which 134 accounts are corporate accounts linked to different companies.

However, the minister in a statement released on her official X account, denied the allegations levelled against her, saying that Okwete, the person that was claimed to have overseen the laundering process, was unknown to her.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed the destruction of six illegal oil refining sites in Opu Arugbana in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to NAF in a statement on Tuesday by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the illegal refineries were destroyed in airstrikes by the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe on 23rd December, 2023.

He noted that the bombing was carried out to stop criminals operating the sites from carrying out further illegal activities.

Gabkwet also conveyed the commendation of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, to the troops for their commitment to ridding the country of all forms of criminal activities.

The African Action Party (AAC) has said President Bola Tinubu lacks the political will to defeat the worsening insecurity in the country.

The AAC made this known while reacting to the grievous killing of over 96 people by gunmen in several communities of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State on Christmas day.

It was learnt that the gunmen, who invaded the Plateau communities from last Saturday till Monday, set several houses ablaze and also looted farm produce and destroyed properties during the attack.

Confirming the attacks, the Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area, Monday Kasa, said more bodies were been recovered by the team of security personnel, local vigilantes, and hunters who were still combing the bushes for missing people who were ambushed.

Reacting to the development in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the AAC described the incident as heart-wrenching and saddening.

The party asserted that President Bola Tinubu is not ready and does not have the political will to end insecurity like his predecessor.

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has declared that there is no form of rift between himself and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, who is also a former Governor of the state.

According to Alia, some political detractors, opportunists and mischievous persons are the ones spreading rumours of a fight between himself and Akume.

He added that the reports of a rift between him and the SGF are nothing but imaginations in the minds of those who benefit from crisis which should be discarded by members of the public.

The Benue State Governor went ahead to describe Akume as a national pride and a father figure who has diligently served his state and the country in various capacities.

Speaking at a symposium on Tuesday in Makurdi, the state capital, to mark the 70th birthday of the SGF, Alia, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Sam Ode, described the SGF as a political colossus, a democratic patriarch, and a man whom upon the birthing of the Fourth Republic in Nigeria, laid the foundation for successive leadership in Benue.

While further celebrating the person of Akume, Governor Alia appreciated President Bola Tinubu for appointing Akume into such a lofty position.

The rift between the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, seems not over following the recent allocation to the deputy governor’s office.

According to Vanguard, the budgetary allocation to the office of the deputy governor was a paltry N300 million as against the governor’s N19 billion, the Secretary to the State Government’s (SSG) N18 billion, the House of Assembly’s N13 billion and the Head of Service (HoS) N968 million.

The platform noted that some observers believe that the slash in the allocation to the deputy governor’s office was because of his ambition to succeed his boss as governor of the state.

The 2024 Appropriation Bill was signed into law on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Some lawmakers believed to be loyal to the deputy governor opposed the decision of the assembly members to pass the budget as presented by the governor, which they said was an “unfair appropriation,” but they were overwhelmed by the Speaker, Rt. Hon Blessing Agbebaku and others.

