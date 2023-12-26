Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With Nigeria Governors’ Forum Emerges

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asserted that Nigeria’s federal and sub-national governments have a mutual responsibility to ensure the country’s peace and stability.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made this known in a statement issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday after the meeting with the Governors at his residence in Lagos.

The President, while addressing the NGF, reiterated his condemnation of the recent killings in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas in Plateau State and issued a stern directive to security agencies to intensify the pursuit of those responsible for the tragic event.

Condoling the victims, Tinubu emphasized the sanctity of human life and called for a paradigm shift among those with contrary beliefs, cautioning them about the inevitable consequences of their actions.

He said, “Nigeria needs peace and stability to move forward. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we have to take care of it.”

President Tinubu acknowledged the presence of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, at the meeting, commending him for his efforts to peacefully resolve the political challenges in the state.

He said, “I thank you for your statesmanship. I listened to your broadcast and your emphasis on peace. It is only with peace that effective governance can thrive, and governance has commenced in earnest under my watch.”

Speaking on the 2024 Budget proposals before the National Assembly, Tinubu said he had a review meeting earlier in the day with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, on some aspects in the Appropriation Bill.

He also affirmed the need for joint responsibility and closer collaboration between the federal and sub-national governments to foster rapid infrastructural development in every part of the nation.

He added, “I want us to discard federal, state, or rural road classifications. We must regard development as a joint responsibility. Let us prioritize our children. The school feeding programme must return quickly, beginning from the local government to the state and federal governments.

“We must be ready to protect our children and prepare them for the future.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, expressed solidarity with the government and the people of Plateau State.

Abdulrazaq acknowledged that the country is facing tough times and reaffirmed the state governor’s support for the bold decisions and reforms initiated by Tinubu’s administration.

He said, “May God be with the souls of the departed and bring peace to Plateau State. The Governor of Plateau State, we are with you; stay strong.

“These are challenging times. It is not a walk in the park. Removing fuel subsidies had a great structural effect on the economy of the states. But we are confident that we will overcome these challenges and bounce back better.”