PSC Speaks On Collecting N2,000 For Screening In Police Recruitment Exercise

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has denied a report about collecting the sum of N2,000 for screening prospective candidates into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

The PSC made the denial in a statement on Tuesday in reaction to a viral social media message which claimed the commission asked prospective candidates to come along with N2,000 for their recruitment screening exercise.

The PSC statement, which was signed by the commission’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, however, debunked any form of monetary request or payment for the recruitment exercise.

It added that fraudsters are responsible for the message being sent to some members of the public and therefore urged Nigerians to avoid getting scammed by such criminals impersonating the PSC.

Ani stressed that the entire recruitment exercise is free and would be transparent.

He further revealed that successful candidates would get messages from the commission on requirements for the screening exercise.

The PSC statement reads: “The attention of the Police Service Commission has been drawn to a fictitious publication in the social media requesting prospective candidates for screening for recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force to come with the sum of N2000.

“The Commission wishes to disown and disassociate itself from the said publication which obviously is fictitious and misleading.

“The Commission had earlier in a Press Statement explained that the ongoing recruitment is entirely free from the registration stage to the last stage which is medical examination and wishes to state that nothing has changed to warrant requesting the candidates to come with N2000 for the screening exercise.

“The Commission warns that it will no longer tolerate the meddlesomness of fraudsters who seem bent in compromising the ongoing recruitment exercise.

“The Commission wishes to advise the prospective candidates to ignore these misleading messages as the Police Recruitment Board is currently sending messages to successful candidates with detailed information on requirements for the screening exercise.

“The Commission will not at any point impose any fee on the candidates and will ensure that the exercise is transparent, merit-based and in obedience to the Federal Character principles.

“The Board promises to ensure that the outcome of the exercise meets international standards with the products good enough for the Police of our dreams.”