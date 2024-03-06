Police Service Commission Promotes 1607 DSPs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced the promotion of 1607 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to the rank of Superintendents.

This move, aimed at bolstering the force’s operational capacity, follows a rigorous review process that initially saw the consideration of these officers’ promotions step down due to discrepancies in the promotion list.

The comprehensive promotion exercise spanned across various cadres within the police force, highlighting the commission’s dedication to recognizing and elevating professionals within the force.

Among the promoted officers, 158 belong to the Professional cadre, with significant numbers in specialized units such as Communication, Transport, Medical, and Works.

This group also includes Workshop Officers, Maritime specialists, and personnel from the Medical and Dental units and Band, emphasizing the PSC’s commitment to restoring the dignity of specialists in the police force.

The majority of the promotions were awarded to 1423 DSPs in the General Duty cadre, signifying a substantial investment in the force’s frontline operational capabilities.

The Chairman of the PSC, Solomon Arase, expressed his satisfaction with the promotion exercise, noting that it marked a significant step towards ensuring equal opportunities for all cadres within the Nigeria Police Force.

He emphasized that the era of stagnation for Specialists is over, acknowledging the critical role of specialists in achieving efficient and effective policing across the nation.

The statement released by Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations at the PSC, conveyed Arase’s encouragement to the newly promoted officers to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation.

Arase also issued a stern warning against any actions that might undermine the police force’s ethics, rules, and regulations. He specifically advised officers to steer clear of involvement in land disputes, rent recoveries, and other minor issues that could be resolved through alternative dispute resolution or legal processes.

Arase said, “You need to concentrate on helping the nation win this war against insurgency and banditry and also remember that the Police is the lead Agency in internal security.”

Some of the promoted Officers are the Public Relations officers for Anambra and Delta states, Tochukwu Anthony Ikenganyia and Bright Edafe. Others are Clement Ominiyi Awoyemi, Salami Ganiyu, Dogo Mathew, Finedon Akah, Attahiru Umar, Adamu Wakili, Constance Katu Ekeh, Nuhu Danjuma and Yaha Bashir.

The list also includes Iwuji Barnabas Iliya, ADC to the Rivers State Governor; Samson Ekeinde, Officer in charge, Safer Highway, Bayelsa State Command; Clement Gladys C, Lagos Command; Usman Nureni and Adibeli Joy.

Enoch Suleiman, Officer in charge of Surveillance, Zone 5 Benin; Sidi Umar Ahmad, Technical Assistant to the DIG Training and Head of IGP Smart Force Management and Data Base Centre; Patrick Chinwe Anike, Divisional Crime Officer 1, 9th-mile Division, Enugu State Command; Ben Orih, Unit Commander 28 PMF, Umuahia; Nwanaga Innocent Okpuru, OPTS Officer, SPU BASE 28 Owerri, Imo state; Isa y. Ladan, Department of Operations, Rivers State Command and Moses Omale were some of the other DSPs that got the Commission’s approval for promotion to the next rank of Superintendents.

He said the approval has been officially communicated to the Inspector General of Police for implementation.