Recruitment Of 30,000 Policemen Begins Nationwide

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced that the recruitment process for new constables into the Nigeria Police Force is set to commence today across the federation.

This development follows six weeks after the PSC received applications for the positions, adhering to the requirements of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

This recruitment exercise, as conveyed by the Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, a former Inspector General of Police (retd), marks a significant phase in bolstering the law enforcement capabilities of the nation.

The process will include both physical and credentials screening of successful applicants.

Dr. Arase, addressing PSC staff during a pre-deployment briefing at the commission’s headquarters over the weekend, emphasized the importance and magnitude of this recruitment exercise.

He stated, “This is not merely a recruitment exercise but an epic tale where your actions will reverberate through time.”

The initiation of this recruitment drive is seen as a crucial step in addressing the need for an increased and more diverse police presence across the country.

He said further, “Each decision, each interaction becomes a paragraph in this narrative, shaping the perception of our commission and the legacy we leave behind. The commencement of the exercise marks the turn of a transformative chapter in the life of the commission.

“As staff of the commission, you are entrusted with a job that carries the weight of our nation’s aspirations for a just and secure future.

“This recruitment assumes paramount significance as the first conducted by the commission since the landmark Supreme Court judgment of July 20, 2023, that reaffirmed the primacy and exclusivity of the commission in recruiting for the Nigeria Police Force.

“We stand at the precipice of a new era, and it is our solemn duty to ensure that this exercise establishes the good standard for future recruitments

“Therefore, I implore each of you to exhibit your best behaviour, upholding the highest standards of discipline, integrity and honesty.”

Arase declared that this was not just a recruitment, saying “it is a defence of the sanctity of our mandate and a demonstration of the commission’s competence in this vital function.

“I admonish you to anticipate unprecedented challenges during this exercise. With over 400,000 applicants passing through your stations, each presenting argument to join the Nigeria Police Force, the pressure will be immense.

“Remember, you are the guardians of a process that not only holds inherent significance but also paves the way for the forthcoming 30,000-man recruitment approved by the current administration.”

Dr. Arase announced that to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the recruitment, the commission was establishing a Situation Room at the PSC corporate headquarters at Jabi, Abuja.

He said the dedicated space would serve as a complaint response centre, a help desk and an information repository, providing essential technical and operational support to personnel in the field.

Story continues below advertisement

The Chairman of the Police Recruitment Board, Onyemuche Nnamani, and Permanent Secretary and secretary to the commission, Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, presented goodwill messages at the pre-deployment briefing, while the Director of the Department of Police Recruitment, Ferdinand Ekpe, administered a code of conduct on all the staff that would be involved in the exercise.