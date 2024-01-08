Anambra CP Calls For Transparency As Police Recruitment Begins

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has emphasized the need for professionalism and openness in the hiring process for new police officers.

Adeoye said this while speaking with the recruiting board at the Anambra State police headquarters in Awka on Monday.

Naija News reports that he emphasized how critical it is to continue having an impartial, merit-based hiring procedure when adding new personnel to the Anambra State Police Force.

He said, “The recruitment process will be transparent, and updates on the progress will be communicated to the public through official channels.

“Members of the public should disregard unverified information regarding the recruitment and report any incidents of corruption or misconduct by those involved in the process.

“With the recruitment board now convened, the selection process for new officers in the Anambra State Police Force is expected to proceed in an impartial and transparent manner, ensuring that only the most capable individuals are entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining law and order in the state.”

Adeoye praised the board members for their efforts and emphasized the importance of their role in developing a competent and dependable police force.

Additionally, he encouraged the potential applicants to fully prepare themselves because they will be held to the greatest standards of ethics and professionalism.