Anambra CP Decorates Ten Newly Promoted Officers

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has decorated ten newly promoted officers of the command with their new ranks.

Naija News reports that Adeoye emphasized during the event in Awka on Tuesday that policing is a national obligation, highlighting that promotions entail greater responsibilities.

He cautioned officers that promotions come with new responsibilities and trials that assess their abilities, advising them against lobbying for specific postings.

Adeoye emphasized the importance of police efforts in ensuring Anambra is safe and peaceful and pledged to take the battle against any future attacks on the state. He assured that Anambra would never be subjected to such violence again.

Adeoye said, “I was posted from the National Headquarters Abuja down to the Southeast to Coordinate the Police Mobile Force in the five south-eastern states; from where I was later posted down to Anambra state as a Deputy Commissioner of Police to help sanitise the state of insecurity then, shortly after the assassination of Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late former NAFDAC boss.

“Upon my posting, I worked tirelessly with other officers under my control to see that the security narrative in the state changed for good.

“During the 2021 governorship election, gunmen vowed that the election would not be held in Ihiala Local Government Area, where they had their headquarters during the time they were heavily terrorising the state and even designated some places as no-go areas in the state then.

“This command fought tooth and nail against the unknown gunmen to ensure that the election was held in Ihiala Local Government Area of the State during the 2021 gubernatorial election. I was here for one year, and God helped us; the election everybody thought would not hold eventually held.

“That was the election that produced the current Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo. At first, there was an election in all parts of Anambra State, but no election in Ihiala Local Government Area because the unknown gunmen had their headquarters there.

“And immediately we finished election in other parts of the state, we mobilised the whole force to Ihiala, and we engaged them in a shootout in a bush from morning till night, so that they would not go to the Ihiala town to disrupt the election. I was in the helicopter coordinating the operation, and God helped us succeed.

“Today, Anambra is safe and peaceful because some police officers have worked hard for it. And I stand here to declare and assure you that never again will the people of Anambra State be subjected to that kind of mindless bloodletting by miscreants. If they raise their heads to do it again, we will take the battle to them.”

He extended congratulations to the recently promoted officers and emphasized the importance of maintaining diligent effort. Additionally, he urged them to uphold professionalism and set a commendable example through their conduct at all times.

Adeoye encouraged them to view the promotion as a chance to improve their service to the nation and humanity as a whole and to justify the approval of their promotion by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.