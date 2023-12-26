Cabals Are Fighting Tinubu’s Government Because Of His Economic Policies – Senator Bamidele

The leader of the Nigerian Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, on Tuesday, disclosed that some cabals are fighting the administration of President Bola Tinubu due to his economic policies.

The Senator said the cabals are sabotaging and undermining the economic efforts of the federal government in order to protect their own selfish interests.

Bamidele stated that the saboteurs are doing everything viciously possible to keep the dollar so high against the naira and also make the naira unavailable to Nigerians because they are not comfortable with the policies of the government, such as fuel subsidy removal and unification of the foreign exchange market.

He, however added that the government will not succumb to their manipulations and would go against them as from next year (2024).

According to the Ekiti Central lawmaker, the government of President Tinubu is committed to reinvigorating the economy and enhancing the living standard of Nigerians. He added that the current administration would have achieved more if not for the activities of the saboteurs and cabals who are fighting back.

Senator Bamidele made the submission while speaking with newsmen in his Iyin-Ekiti country home in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

In his words, “This administration is also going after saboteurs especially those who are doing everything viciously possible to keep dollar so high against our naira and those who are making naira unavailable. It has gotten to a level where the federal government has to go after the so called saboteurs and punish them. All of these would happen in the new year.

“We know that in the long run, those who are trying to mop up naira and dollar in the street so that prices can go up and those who are speculating are definitely on the watch list of the government and at some point the government would go after them. But beyond that, there is hope on the horizon for Nigerians.”

The Senate Leader assured that despite the current hardships, Nigerians would heave a sigh of relief in the next few months and urged them not to lose hope in the capabilities of President Tinubu.

He said he believes Tinubu would turn Nigeria around just like he turned Lagos State around.

Story continues below advertisement



“There is no doubt that 2024 is going to witness transformation in our economy. I’m pained about circumstances of our people and what they are going through at the moment but I’m more joyous and excited about immediate bright future that is following this because i know that in Nigeria will shall laugh again”, he said.