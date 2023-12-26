Benue State Governor, Alia Speaks On Fighting SGF George Akume, Sends Message To Tinubu

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has declared that there is no form of rift between himself and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, who is also a former Governor of the state.

According to Alia, some political detractors, opportunists and mischievous persons are the ones spreading rumours of a fight between himself and Akume.

He added that the reports of a rift between him and the SGF are nothing but imaginations in the minds of those who benefit from crisis which should be discarded by members of the public.

The Benue State Governor went ahead to describe Akume as a national pride and a father figure who has diligently served his state and the country in various capacities.

Speaking at a symposium on Tuesday in Makurdi, the state capital, to mark the 70th birthday of the SGF, Alia, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Sam Ode, described the SGF as a political colossus, a democratic patriarch, and a man whom upon the birthing of the Fourth Republic in Nigeria, laid the foundation for successive leadership in Benue.

He said: “I want to unambiguously debunk the circulating rumours of discord between the SGF and myself. These speculations exist solely in the imaginative realm of opportunists, instigators of turmoil, and merchants of mischief who thrive on chaos. The said fracas is only a figment of the imagination crafted by those who seek to profit from crisis.

“For pockets of disenchanted members of our party here in the state, we are already in talks to address various areas of discontent. However, while we try to do so, we shall ensure that the will of the masses who voted us into office, prevails. This is because we are determined not to distort the organic relationship between the people and our government.

“I therefore enjoin each and every one of us to dismiss such baseless notions and focus on the shared commitment to truth, unity, and progress that defines our collective journey.”

While further celebrating the person of Akume, Governor Alia appreciated President Bola Tinubu for appointing Akume into such a lofty position.

He said: “We are gathered here today not merely to acknowledge the passage of time, but to celebrate a leader—the state pillar of our great party; a man who has over the years, risen steadily from being a political creation to a creator in our political landscape.”

Alia added: “While some may regard that as foolishness or a weakness, I personally regard it as the greatest virtue of a true democrat who is open-minded and flexible in the marketplace of ideas.

“In Nigeria, only few individuals dedicate their political missions to the advancement of common good. Among these rare individuals stands the Retired Permanent Secretary, a two-term governor of Benue State, a three-term Senator of the Federal Republic, a former Honourable Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, and presently the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“For over two decades, Sen. Akume has exemplified, both in rhetoric and action, a steadfast commitment to Social Compassion and Welfare Advocacy.

“This political philosophy, deeply entrenched in the essence of well-being and a profound reverence for human dignity, has served as a guiding principle throughout his tenure in public service, from his days as Permanent Secretary through to date as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“His enduring commitment to these ideals underscores an uncompromising belief in politics that places the welfare and dignity of every individual at the forefront. It is this principled approach that shapes his legacy, marking him as a leader dedicated to the enhancement of our society.”

Alia said that within his short period in office as SGF, Akume has played a huge role in attracting federal presence and projects to Benue State.

He said: “The approval by Mr President for the establishment of the ‘Renewed Hope Shelter Programme’ pilot scheme in the state, aimed at relocating IDPs back to their various ancestral homes, was partly possible through your instrumentation.

“This is not to mention several other intervention programmes ranging from provision of relief materials to flood victims in the state, to approval of funds for palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.”